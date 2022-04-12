Arrest made in "car drifting" incident in Lafayette

An arrest has been made in connection with a "car drifting" incident near the Kohl's store on Ambassador Caffery.

Lafayette Police say that on April 12, 2022, investigators identified the individual that allegedly fled from a Lafayette Police Officer on April 09. They say they began investigating after responding to a reckless driving complaint on the parking lot of Kohls on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

28-year-old Jmarius Lamar Charles of Lafayette was questioned by investigators and then later arrested.

He was booked on one count of Flight from an Officer (Felony), one count of Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), one count of Vehicle Entering Highway from Private Road, Driveway, Alley, or Building (Misdemeanor), one count of Disregard Traffic Control Signal (Misdemeanor), one count of Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersection (Misdemeanor), one count of Driving on Highway with 2-Way Dedicated Left Turn Lanes (Misdemeanor), one count of Driving on Right Side of Road (Misdemeanor), one count of Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic (Misdemeanor), one count of General Speed Law (Misdemeanor).

Charles was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

See our previous story here

In a press conference on Monday, Green explained how the department plans to address the issue.

“We are going to be putting out more cameras in strategic areas to help with identifying these acts as they are happening and to help identify major people who are responsible," Green said.

