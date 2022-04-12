LPD cracks down on car drifting

Lafayette police are investigating cases of car drifting—one specifically in the Kohl's parking lot Saturday at around 9 p.m.

LPD says they received around twelve calls Saturday evening regarding drifting and say they are now working to crack down on these instances.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, spokesperson of LPD, Sergeant Robin Green, explained how the department plans to address the issue.

“We are going to be putting out more cameras in strategic areas to help with identifying these acts as they are happening and to help identify major people who are responsible,” Green said.

“This could cause a loss of control of the vehicle, which could entail some loss of life in serious injuries, significant damage to property, whether it be vehicles or somebody's business,” She added.

According to LPD, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle coming from the incident Saturday, but was unsuccessful.

“so I wouldn't call it a police case with the officer attempting to do a traffic stop. But due to traffic being on the roadway, the officer elected to decrease his speed in an effort to prevent any injuries or major damages. So the officer elected to go at a safer speed and that vehicle got away,” green said.

LPD says investigators are going to speak with businesses in the area to file trespassing documentation to prevent future instances.

“We are encouraging businesses that are noticing that this behavior is going on after hours in a parking lot. We want them to come in on call as we go to you to do a letter of criminal trespass. Because if you have that on file, and we get out there and you just like I'm just standing around, no, you're part of the problem as well. And so we're gonna cite you for criminal trespassing,” Green said.

No person or persons of interest are named at this time

According to LPD, you can receive misdemeanor charges if found committing these crimes but if an accident occurs from drifting the charge will be bumped up to a felony.

This is still under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel