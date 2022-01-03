Accused in judge slur case is arrested again

Robert Handy, the Lafayette man involved in the case of a city judge using a racial slur, has been arrested again.

Handy, 59, was arrested during an alleged vehicle burglary in progress last month at the home of Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet and his wife, former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. After his arrest, the former judge was captured on video using the n-word to describe him as she and others watched video surveillance of the incident in the Odinet home. She has since admitted she used the word, apologized and resigned. To read about that, click here, here and here.

At the time, questions were raised as to why Handy was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail. During the pandemic, bookings have been limited, mostly to violent crimes. In this case, Lafayette Police say that Handy allegedly is a habitual car burglar and they often book those people who are arrested over and over again for the crime.

Handy was arrested outside the Odinets' Bendel Gardens home in December, and was arrested early this morning outside a home on Harbor Walk Drive, in a neighborhood located roughly between Verot School Road and South Beadle.

Lafayette Police say they were called to the home early Monday for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. They arrested Handy at the scene. He was booked into the parish jail again, this time for simple burglary.

A spokesman for LPD said that the jail usually will accept a booking for someone on a charge like this if they're repeatedly arrested for the same crime.