Odinet resigns as Lafayette City Court judge

Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet has sent a letter to the Louisiana Supreme Court announcing her resignation as Lafayette City Court judge.

Judge Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, filed the letter on Odinet's behalf on Friday, December 31.

Odinet's letter was sent to Chief Justice John Weimer and states that she would be stepping down effective immediately.

Read her full letter below:

"I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public's confidence and integrity for the judiciary.

After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates."

Odinet was on unpaid leave after video footage taken at her home circulated online following an attempted burglary there.

The video appears to show a group of people watching home surveillance. A woman's voice can be heard saying the n-word and comparing the suspect to a roach.

Odinet said in a statement, at the time, that she was given a sedative and had "zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it."

Retired Opelousas City Judge Vanessa Harris will be seated as judge pro tempore of Division A, Lafayette City Court, for the period of December 17, 2021 through February 28, 2022, subject to the completion of any unfinished business, according to the La. Supreme Court. See that story here

See the resignation letter below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel