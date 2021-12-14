Lafayette City Marshal releases statement on Judge Odinet

The Lafayette City Marshal has released a statement regarding racist remarks from video footage taken at Judge Michelle Odinet's home.

On Monday, KATC published a story about the Lafayette judge facing questions over a racist video being circulated online. Click here to read that story.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas issued a statement:

When I was elected to the position of City Marshal, one of my promises was to make sure that everyone who visited City Court for any reason, would be treated fairly and with integrity. I believe my office has done its part to do that. Yesterday, a video surfaced with several people using the N-word. It is my understanding that Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet has confirmed that the video was taken at her residence. Since that time, several people have asked my position and thoughts on the matter.





Before I was elected the first African American to a Citywide seat in the City of Lafayette, I was a proud black man. Even at this mature stage of my life, this language still hurts me to my core. I am certain that most people of color share my pain when the N-word is used to describe us. With that being said, I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet. This type of language cannot be accepted or tolerated by anyone, especially those who serve as leaders in our city.





I understand that a burglary was taken place, and that’s a strenuous circumstance. Nonetheless, it is during tough situations that our character is revealed. The usage of the N-word to describe any individual is not only deplorable, it is revealing of racial prejudice, let alone from such a high representative of our judicial system.



As a proud black man, and the Lafayette City Marshal, I strongly believe Judge Odinet should be held accountable. It is up to Judge Odinet to remember the oath she took, and should she remain on the bench, find a way to gain back the trust of “all” of Lafayette, especially African Americans. A mere ineffectual and weak apology will not suffice.





As stated before, I pledge to everyone that walks through the doors of City Court, that my Marshals will be respectful and provide security to everyone.



KATC has reached out to local attorneys, the NAACP, and other organizations for comment and will update this story as they come in.

