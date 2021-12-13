Lafayette judge facing questions over racist remarks in video

A Lafayette judge is facing questions over a racist video being circulated online following an attempted burglary at her home over the weekend.
Lafayette Police confirm someone was arrested after a vehicle burglary early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at the home of Judge Michelle Odinet.
A video was shared with KATC and other media outlets. It apparently shows a group of people watching home surveillance
A woman's voice can be heard saying the n-word and comparing the suspect to a roach.
Judge Odinet confirms to The Current the video was shot in her home.
But in a statement to The Current, Judge Odinet says she has zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language.
She says she was given a sedative at the time of the video.
Under arrest in the burglary case is Robert Handy.
He's due in court Tuesday on two counts of simple burglary of an automobile.
