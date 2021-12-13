Watch
Lafayette judge facing questions over racist remarks in video

KATC
Posted at 5:16 PM, Dec 13, 2021
A Lafayette judge is facing questions over a racist video being circulated online following an attempted burglary at her home over the weekend.

Lafayette Police confirm someone was arrested after a vehicle burglary early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the home of Judge Michelle Odinet.

A video was shared with KATC and other media outlets. It apparently shows a group of people watching home surveillance

A woman's voice can be heard saying the n-word and comparing the suspect to a roach.

Judge Odinet confirms to The Current the video was shot in her home.

But in a statement to The Current, Judge Odinet says she has zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language.

She says she was given a sedative at the time of the video.

Under arrest in the burglary case is Robert Handy.

He's due in court Tuesday on two counts of simple burglary of an automobile.

