1,000 children receive free backpacks and jambalaya from local UFC pro

Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation is helping children prepare to go back to school.

The foundation gave away 1,000 backpacks, today, filled with school supplies to families in need at Service Chevrolet Cadillac on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

Don's Specialty Meat also donated 1,000 plates of jambalaya to go with each backpack, they say.

