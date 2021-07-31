Spirit of Acadiana: Dustin Poirier's Backpack Giveaway

Three years ago local MMA legend Dustin Poirier started The Good Fight Foundation through which he and his wife have done tons of good stuff. Well, next Thursday comes one of those 'good stuffs' taken up a notch. They're going to give out 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

You no doubt caught the dramatic sports music intertwined with boxes, didn't ya? It fits because those boxes and the people opening them, including our own Dustin Poirier, exemplify the word passion.

"I'm just thankful that I noticed that I can be a voice, be a beacon of hope and light to younger kids and show them that they can do it," explains Poirier.

This coming Thursday, the items inside those boxes, items coming from the "Lafayette Parish School Supply List" will be distributed by Poirier and his Good Fight Foundation team. You see, Poirier saw a need, and he stepped in to fill it.

"There's a lot of families out there, working check to check," he says. "You know, every child should have pen and paper and a notebook to get checked into class at the beginning of the school year."

Thursday's backpack giveaway event at Service Chevrolet will not be a 'meet-and-greet', but it is an opportunity for families and students to get what they need, courtesy of a guy, his family and friends, who have making a difference at the top of their list of priorities.

"But this pickup on August 5th, Thursday, it's open to everybody. first-come, first-served," says Poirier. "1,000 backpacks, and every backpack is going to come with a plate of food from Don's Specialty Meats. So, they're donating 1,000 meals. That's great to have, and we really appreciate them at Don's."

The Good Fight Foundation's Backpack Giveaway will take place Thursday, August 5th, from noon to 7 p.m. at Service Chevrolet Cadillac in Lafayette. Backpacks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Unfortunately, because of the time-sensitive nature of the event, there will not be opportunities for taking pictures with or getting autographs from Dustin Poirier during the giveaway.

