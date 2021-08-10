Lafayette Parish School System parents mixed on students returning to school

As COVID cases across Acadiana continue to surge, the Lafayette Parish School Board is requiring that students wear masks when the new school year starts on Thursday.

Some parents here in Lafayette Parish agree and disagree with the protocols put in place by the school system. However, parents on both sides of the aisle want what's best for the students.

"This needs to stop. We are the parents of these kids, not them. We are the parents of these kids, not them,” said community activist, Brandon Rodrigue.

Rodrigue says the mask mandate violates his religious beliefs. He says if his children are denied access, he'll take legal action.

"We all have constitutional rights our kids do as well. I will fight for my kids even if I have to get mitigation measures started against anybody that denies access, probably fully of our children. This does not do not just go for me. This goes for any kids and Louisiana. We will fight this, we have representatives behind us,” said Rodrigue.

According to the governor's mandate, religious beliefs are not exempt from the mask mandate.

Meanwhile, parents like Sharell Haynie agree with the protocols put in place for students.

"I feel comfortable with it, I believe because it's a cough right here. It's still spread all over. So hey, cover, man. Yes, I feel safe with a mask,” said Haynie.

Haynie adds her daughter is anxious to go back into the classroom full time, but says she feels the school will keep students safe.

"She's a little nervous about it because it was on a busy schedule last year. Now everybody's getting together. She's a little paranoid but I told her hey wear your mask. We have sanitizer, we have our wipes and I think she's ready to go with it. We're gonna do it,” Haynie added.

Students in Lafayette Parish go back Thursday on an A B schedule.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel