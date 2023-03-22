Lafayette hosts 2023 LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships

LAFAYETTE — The hard-hitting sounds of clinging weights and the light mist of weightlifting powder fills the Cajundome floor as the LHSAA state powerlifting meet makes it's way to Lafayette. The state meet has been held in Monroe and Alexandria in the past, but with the partnering of two Acadiana high schools, the LHSAA sought change for a new location.

"We're going to have over 200 schools over the next 4 days here in Lafayette and over 1,000 lifters - boys and girls", says Duane Urbina, with the LHPASC.

"Our whole school is basically here", says Sacred Heart lifter, Jude Hebert. "It's not too many people at school right now so it just feels good to see people you know."

Why not Lafayette? It's a central location with an updated facility, in the Cajundome, and the food is no debate.

"One of the first things they said was YES, we're going to Lafayette and we're going to eat! So, restaurants will be packed all week."

Urbina confirms that the state meet being held in Monroe was the biggest three-day event held in the city, so he doesn't doubt the economic impact that it'll bring to the Hub City.

"It's going to reap huge benefits. The hotels, motels and restaurants. I would say it'll bring an economic impact of $5 million, or more, dollars."

And for local athletes in our area, who are used to traveling up north, they're thankful to have it in their backyard, for at least the next two seasons.

"Driving out to Lafayette is much easier than Monroe and is probably the nicest facility we'll ever get", says Sacred Heart lifter, Jesse Johnson.

"It's been pretty great. It's my first time ever coming to the state meet as a coach and spectator", says Delcambre head coach, Brad Armentor. "The Cajundome is a great venue and all the people that I've spoken to and have been previously involved have said this is the best venue and I'm very lucky to be involved in it, in my hometown."

