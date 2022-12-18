Lafayette Fire Department: Two households out of a home after duplex fire

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Two households, one a family of five, are out of a home ahead of the holidays after a duplex fire that happened just after 5 pm Saturday in the 300 block of South Pierce Street.

Fire officials say the fire was reported by an adult male from the family of five who exited his residence and saw the adjacent unit on fire through the windows. That's when the man alerted others and everyone present exited safely.

According to Lafayette Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming from a living room window. While the fire was put out in 15 minutes and no one was injured, investigators say a search of the unit where the fire started showed the tenant was not home.

Fire officials determined the fire started on the sofa in the living room, likely from an improperly discarded cigarette. The unit where the fire started received heavy fire damage, while the unit next door suffered damage from smoke and water. Since both units are unliveable, Lafayette Fire Department says Red Cross was contacted to help the residents in the meantime.

