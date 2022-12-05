Lafayette Fire Department: Elderly man injured in house fire

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — A 68-year-old man is now dealing with minor injuries after escaping a house fire.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Chag Street happening early Sunday morning.

According to Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters got to the scene at 4:40 am Sunday, which is when they saw flames venting through the front door and windows of the home. As for the owner, he ended up safe overall — outside at a neighbor's house. Crews entered the flame-filled home and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Still, however, firefighters told KATC the home received heavy fire damage.

LFD said a neighbor saw the fire and reported it, going across the street to help the elderly owner, who only received minor injuries to his hands. Fire officials said he was evaluated by Acadian Ambulance at the scene, soon being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

As for the start of the fire, investigators determined the fire started in the front room of the home. The suspected cause? A small heater fueled by propane, which is thought to have ignited combustible materials. Overall, officials told KATC the fire has been ruled an accident.

