Lafayette family reacts to Derek Chauvin’s verdict

The Derek Chauvin verdict is sparking a conversation in households across America, including here in Acadiana.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May.

We circled back with an Acadiana family we spoke with in the days after Floyd's death as they watched the verdict nearly a year later.

As the judge announced that the jury had found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges, Sam and Damon Flugence watched closely.

"Our system that we sometimes find ourselves attacking, it worked in this situation,” said Sam Flugence.

The Flugences have three children. We spoke with them last summer as George Floyd's murder started a movement and a conversation about racial injustices.

"This verdict serves for me as a beacon of hope. I can look at everything that happened to Mr. Floyd, his family, the unwilling sacrifice that he made in his life for this to happen, for us not to ignore that fact racism does exist and these types of wrongs happen everyday,” said Sam Flugence.

Although the case is a thousand miles away, George Floyd's murder hit close to home for families like the Flugences across the country.

"Us having an open discussion, it's going to happen in our household but I know that they're going to have the relief that everything is alright," added Damon. "This verdict was words of healing for our culture and we needed to receive that for us to start the process of healing. Then we can work on forgiveness after the sentencing."

