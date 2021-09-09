Lafayette eatery reserves seat for 13 fallen soldiers

A local eatery, Lotus Garden, is honoring the 13 soldiers who were killed in an Afghanistan airport in late August.

As a veteran owned business, the owner will honor and salute the sacrifice of their brother and sisters for 13 days.

"We had to honor the 13 soldiers who sacrificed their life in Afghanistan last month," they tell KATC. "And we will offer a 10% discount for all first responders including military, law enforcement, medical personnel, firefighters on September 11."

The reserved seat, pictured above, had been set on August 31, and will be kept for 13 days, according to their Facebook.

They say each day they will honor one fallen soldier.

Last Friday, Erath High School's football team honored the 13 fallen soldiers, click here for the story.

