Erath High School honors U.S. fallen soldiers from Kabul airport bombing

On Friday night, Erath High School's football team honored the United States military servicemen and women who passed away one week ago in a bombing in an Afghanistan airport.

The evening marked an opportunity for the Erath community to pay tribute, they say, to the 13 United States Marine Corps, Army and Navy whose lives were loss in Kabul.

On Facebook, EHS said in a dedication post, "Tonight, we honor all who have served, but especially these true American heroes."

Representing the 13 Americans who lost their lives serving the country last week, 13 of Erath's football players carried American flags across the football field, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, they say.

In the stands, 13 pictures and flags were reserved in the bleachers for the fallen 11 Marines, one soldier and one sailor.

They say, military servicemen and women selflessly protect our lives and the American freedoms we all enjoy.

On August 26, more than 100 people were killed, including the 13 U.S. servicemen, according The Wall Street Journal.

A suicide bomb attack at the airport was followed by an assault by gunmen, they say.

Another bomb took place at a nearby hotel. The Pentagon said 18 U.S. servicemen were injured.

