Lafayette City Council votes on introduction ordinance seizing land for flood control

Some members of the city council raising concerns about the so-called "quick takes" for drainage improvements.

It's a tactic, in which Lafayette Consolidated Government seizes land for flood control measures, by declaring a public necessity.

It's a strategy that's landed LCG in court twice already.

Just last week, a district judge ruled that LCG had to stop work on a detention pond near Milton, after a challenge to the "quick-take."

Tonight more "quick-takes" are being considered.

The city council approved two introductory ordinances, but some council members have questions they want to be answered before they give final approval.

The first property is near East Gloria Switch and Moss Street.

LCG wants the land to do work on a coulee.

The second is in downtown Lafayette at 1001 Jefferson Street.

LCG wants the property for an underground storage basin.

Tonight the council gave unanimous approval to the "quick-take" plans, but two council members indicated they do have concerns about the process.

“In light of where we are with these current project acquisition models, I think we’re just looking for a little upfront information to understand what we’re approving. I say this with the utmost respect for public works, administration, but I just think we have to vote on it and I think we need just a little information,” said councilwoman, Nannette Cook.

“It would be foolish of us to ignore some of the recent developments and that’s not saying that anybody did anything wrong but the fact of the matter is, it’s reality and it’s a reality that we have to deal with,” said councilmen Glenn Lazard.

Within the next two weeks, the council is requesting to meet with the Guillory administration in order to get a better understanding of the projects before appropriations go before the council for final approval.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel