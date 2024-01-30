Kind of weather we dream about.... for now

Daniel Phillips

Quiet, mild weather continues across Acadiana for Tuesday with little change expected for the next few days.

Highs will sit in the low 70s in the afternoon with a very light breeze coming in from the north west through the day.

There will be plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds drifting through the area and nothing that will produce any kind of rainfall.

Honestly it's the kind of day we typically will dream about down here.

Unfortunately though it won't continue on into the weekend with our next storm system slated for Saturday.

We're still not entirely sure on all the fine details but the signals are there for another round of very heavy rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms.

It's impossible to say exactly how much rain we could be looking at but another couple of inches seems likely with this system, the ground is already pretty saturated so we'll monitor for flash flooding potential.

While rivers will have a chance to level out they'll still be full from the last round of rain which may slow down the speed in which water can drain.

There's some signals emerging that could indicate some possible severe weather as well on Sunday with an energetic atmosphere and what looks like an enhancing jet developing.

We're still a little too far out to dive too deep into specifics but it'll be a forecast worth monitoring.

Saturday is a pretty busy Mardi Gras day so Saturday's storms could have wide ranging impacts including possible cancellations for Acadiana's numerous events.

We'll keep a close eye on the forecast through the week so make sure you stay tuned for the lastest information.

