LIST: Acadiana Mardi Gras Events for 2024

Now that we've made it past Twelfth Night, Carnival has begun!

Mardi Gras 2024 is February 13.

Here's a list of parades and other events planned to celebrate the Carnival season across Acadiana. We've organized them by parish, and provided links to more details for each event.

If your organization has a Mardi Gras event planned that's open to the public and you don't see it here, please email details to news@katctv.com

ACADIA PARISH

1/20/2024 RAYNE MARDI GRAS PARADE - This parade rolls at 2 p.m. If you attend, you'll get a look at the float that Louisiana entered in the Rose Bowl Parade this year. For more information, click here.

02/10/2024 CHURCH POINT COURIR DE MARDI GRAS DE LA PETIT ENFANTS - This is the courir for the kids, followed by a parade. The courir starts at 10 a.m., with the parade following at 1 p.m. For information, including registration forms, rules, pre-registration dates, click here.

02/11/2024 CHURCH POINT COURIR DE MARDI GRAS - This is the courir for adults. The run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 1 p.m. For information, including registration forms, rules, pre-registration dates, click here.

2/13/2024 TEE MAMOU COURIR DE MARDI GRAS - IOTA This is a traditional courir de Mardi Gras that includes mischievous revelers known as "Mardi Gras" who wreak havoc around the countryside and beg homeowners for gumbo ingredients. For more information on the event, click here.

EVANGELINE PARISH

2/13/2024 MAMOU COURIR DE MARDI GRAS - This event starts around 7 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on La. 104, and travels down the highway. We'll have more details on this event next week.

IBERIA PARISH

1/26/2024 BAYOU MARDI GRAS - NEW IBERIA - This parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. For more information click here.

2/4/2024 KREWE OF EZANA PARADE - JEANERETTE - Rolls at 1 p.m. For more info, click here.

2/11/2024 GRAND MARAIS MARDI GRAS - Rolls at 1 p.m. For more info, click here and here.

2/13/2024 PAPA RED DOG MARDI GRAS PARADE - LOUREAUVILLE - Rolls at 2 p.m. For more info click here.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

1/27/2024 WELSH MARDI GRAS RUN AND PARADE - This parade includes floats and horses. For more info, including the route - which has changed for this year - click here.

2/3/2024 LAKE ARTHUR MARDI GRAS PARADE - This parade includes runners and horses. For more info, click here.

2/10/2024 JENNINGS MARDI GRAS - The festivities begin at 10 a.m. in Founder's Park. The parade rolls at 4 p.m. For details, click here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

1/27/2024 CARENCRO MARDI GRAS - This year marks the 40th parade. It rolls at 10 a.m. For details, click here.

1/27/2024 LA DANSE DE MARDI GRAS - Acadiana Center for the Arts - This is a unique event that includes a country dance and a lecture from Barry Ancelet on the Cajun traditions of the holiday. Begins at 6 p.m. For info click here.

2/2/2024 KREWE DES CANAILLES - This is a walking parade that passes through Downtown Lafayette, and membership is open to anyone. Membership is Now Open, and includes marching in the parade, as well as entry-and-food at the afterparty. You don’t need a krewe to march, and solo marchers are always welcome. To see the parade route and get info on joining this krewe, click here.

2/3/2024 CARNIVALE EN RIO - Lafayette's Carnivale event, the parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. For more info on this unique Lafayette krewe, click here.

2/3/2024 KREWE DES CHIENS - Mardi Gras gone to the dogs. This fun parade features canine royalty and float-riders, as well as plenty of canine spectators. Rolls at noon. For details click here.

2/3/2024 SCOTT MARDI GRAS - This is a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade held annually where the west begins. Rolls at 11 a.m. For details, click here.

2/4/2024 VERMILIONVILLE COURIR - Lafayette's Living History Museum and Folklife Park hosts a traditional Courir during a day of festivities that begins at 10 a.m. For details click here.

2/9/2024 FRIDAY NIGHT PARADE - The annual parade that rolls in Lafayette the Friday before the big day; rolls at 6:30 p.m. For details, click here.

2/9/2024 FESTIVAL DE MARDI GRAS BEGINS - This is the festival that takes place at Cajun Field all during the weekend prior, Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. For details click here.

2/10/2024 CHILDREN'S PARADE - LAFAYETTE - A fun Saturday afternoon parade with kids riding and attending. Rolls at 12:30 p.m. For more info, click here.

2/10/2024 YOUNGSVILLE MARDI GRAS - Lots of floats and throws at this one, for info click here.

2/10/2024 KREWE OF BONAPARTE PARADE - They say they're Acadiana's largest krewe! For details on this event, click here.

2/12/2024 EVANGELINE'S PARADE - LAFAYETTE - This is a night parade honoring the Queen of the Southwest Mardi Gras Association. It rolls at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

2/13/2024 GABRIEL PARADE - The first Lafayette parade on Mardi Gras; honors the King of the Southwest Mardi Gras Association. Rolls at 10 a.m. For info, click here.

2/13/2024 - LAFAYETTE MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL PARADE - This parade rolls at 1 p.m. For details, click here.

2/13/2024 INDEPENDENT PARADE - This parade follows the two traditional parades on Mardi Gras day; it's made up of groups and businesses which makes for an eclectic mix of floats, riders and throws. Rolls at 2 p.m. For info, click here

2/13/2024 MARDI GRAS SHOW AT MIAMI MOON - If you want to see the famous Mardi Gras Indians, there's a costume contest at the Miami Moon every Mardi Gras. These artisans work all year on their elaborate costumes, celebrating a rich history and tradition. For details, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

1/28/2024 SUNSET CHILDREN'S MARDI GRAS - Parade rolls at noon. This is the second time the Sunset Mardi Gras Association will host the Annual Kidz Wagon Parade and Free Family Fun Day. Local businesses help support the event, which features a parade just for kids. No animals or motorized vehicles are allowed; only wagons, bicycles, and wheelchairs for those in need, ALL decorated for Mardi Gras or this year’s theme “The Enchanted Forest." Organizers ask everyone walking to dress up, and there will be prizes for the top three entries. Registration is required; you can do it the day of but to save time you can find out how to pre-register by clicking here.

2/9/2024 MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL BEGINS - EUNICE - The city of Eunice celebrates Mardi Gras for five days, starting today. To get more info on planned festivities, click here.

2/10/2024 EUNICE PAW PARADE - Part of the city's Mardi Gras celebration; rolls at 3 p.m. For details click here.

2/10/2024 CANKTON COURIR DE MARDI GRAS - This event, held at Landon Pitre Memorial Park, includes a courir, costumes, a gumbo cook-off and a trail ride. For more info, click here.

2/11/2024 EUNICE LIL MARDI GRAS (CHILDREN) - Part of the city's Mardi Gras celebration; rolls at 3 p.m. For details click here.

2/12/2024 LUNDI GRAS BOUCHERIE - LAKEVIEW PARK - An old-time boucherie, starts at 9:30 a.m. with music and food all day. For details, click here.

2/13/2024 COURIR DE MARDI GRAS AND PARADE - EUNICE - The traditional courir happens on Mardi Gras, rolls at 3 p.m. For details click here.

2/13/2024 OPELOUSAS MARDI GRAS PARADE - The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Krewe parades on Mardi Gras; the parade rolls at 11 a.m. For details click here.

2/13/2024 FAQUETAIGUE COURIR DE MARDI GRAS - This old-time traditional courir takes place in the Faquetaigue community outside Eunice. For more information, click here.

ST. MARY PARISH

From the Friday leading into Fat Tuesday, several krewes parade throughout St. Mary Parish. There's a men’s krewe, several couples krewes, a children’s krewe and an all-krewes parade in Franklin round out the weekend of fun.

Here's a list:

2/9/2024 KREWE OF ADONIS - MORGAN CITY Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Brashear Avenue onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle Street, 7 p.m. 985-380-8224, CajunCoast.com.

2/10/2024 BALDWIN MARDI GRAS Begins on Hwy. 182/Main St. at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy. 182/Main St., turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard St., ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St. 1 p.m. 985-380-8224, CajunCoast.com.

2/10/2024 CYPREMORT POINT MARDI GRAS BOAT PARADE Cypremort Point State Park, Hwy. 319. 1 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/10/2024 BERWICK MARDI GRAS - KREWE OF DIONYSIUS The procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robicheaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School. Krewe of Hannibal will follow Krewe of Dionysius Parade. 2 pm, CajunCoast.com

2/11/2024 KREWE OF GALATEA - Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde Street onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/11/2024 KREWE OF NIKE - MORGAN CITY (CHILDREN) will follow Krewe of Galatea Parade; 2:30 pm.

2/12/2024 KREWE OF AMANI PARADE - PATTERSON Parade begins at Patterson High School on Hwy. 182/Main St. and continues down Hwy. 182/Main St. to Place Norman Shopping Center. 2 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/12/2024 KREWE OF HERA - MORGAN CITY Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 7 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/13/2024 FRANKLIN MARDI GRAS PARADE Begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St., proceeds east on Main St., making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St., disbanding at the end of Third St. 1 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/13/2024 KREWE OF HAPNAESTRUS PARADE - MORGAN CITY Begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore St., proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St. to Ninth St./Hwy. 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

2/12/2024 SIRACUSAVILLE PARADE Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center

VERMILION PARISH

1/20/2024 LE KREWE DU LE ORIGINALES ET LES ENFANTS MARDI GRAS RUN - GUEYDAN. An old-time Cajun Mardi Gras Run and Trail Ride. Run and Trail ride begins on Saturday at 9 am at the Duck Festival Grounds and continues through the countryside. At 3pm, the run will join the Gueydan Mardi Gras Parade down Main Street. Live music and raffle will follow the Run at the Duck Festival Grounds. Food will be available for purchase on the run and at the Duck Festival Grounds. For details, click here.

2/13/2024 KREWE CHIC-A-LA-PIE PARADE - KAPLAN. An old-fashioned, family-style Mardi Gras Parade. For details, click here.