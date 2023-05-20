Juvenile escapes detention center, authorities on scene

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette police officers and deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are currently searching the area of the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center following a report of a juvenile escapee.

According to police, a white teenage boy escaped around 3:30 p.m. by climbing a fence. He is approximately 5'5" tall and 130 lbs with dark hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and orange shorts.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

