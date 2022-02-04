Jennings woman wants answers after dog allegedly killed by stray dogs

A Jennings woman wants answers after her dog was allegedly killed by stray dogs.

The woman says it's been an issue for several months and nothing is being done to stop it.

“She was my baby. They are almost like your children and she was really spoiled.”

For the last six years, Roxanne Boullet’s pet chihuahua Lily has been by her side.

Boullet let Lily out of the house Sunday morning, but when she didn’t return for several minutes Boullet knew something was wrong.

“When she didn’t come I went to the back. I saw those dogs and I was thinking well maybe she got in my barn but when I looked a little further I saw her on the ground. She was dead. These dogs have been a problem for six months or longer. We’ve called the city, the dog pound and it’s like they don’t want to do anything,” said Boullet.

“We respond with both animal control and police officers to every complaint of an aggressive dog. And as far as I know, every time she's called we responded.”

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says they’re doing their best to catch strays all over the city, but their hands are tied.

“My shelter is full in just as every shelter and rescue site in the State of Louisiana. They're all full right now, not sure why but we were trying to we're trying to catch all of them,” said Semmes.

“They say that there’s no room for them but in six months I mean come on you could’ve done something. We’re just tired of it and after I lost Lily I’m not going to give up until something is done,” Boullet added.

Chief Semmes says seven dogs have been picked up from the area in the past several months.

Meanwhile, Boullet is planning to bring the issue before city council.

