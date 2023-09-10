Jennings police working to locate missing teen

JENNINGS, La. — Officers in Jennings are searching for a missing teen.

According to Jennings Police, Albert Davis III, 16, was last seen at his home on McKinley St. Sunday morning around 10 a.m. He is reported as last wearing a white T-shirt with black jeans with a brown wash, and white Jordan sneakers with blue trim.

Police say he has no known medical issues and has a history of running away. According to the police report, Davis was supposed to be getting ready for church and when his mother went to check on him in his room, he was gone.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Jennings police at 337-821-5513 ext. 500.

KATC will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

