An off duty Jennings Police officer made Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's aware of a residence with a possible intruder inside.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's along with Jennings Police responded to the 4100 block of Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022 to the home.

Officers entered the location and found 33-year-old Brandon Keith Davis of Lafayette.

Davis was booked into the parish jail for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of CDS II, and taking contraband into a penal facility.