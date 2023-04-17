Jennings council districts face reapportionment in response to population changes

Jeff Davis Parish, LA - The City of Jennings experienced growth in all 5 of it's districts according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

That growth requires the Jennings City Council to ensure those districts align with the results from the assessment given every 10 years when the U.S. Census is completed.

At the last city council meeting held on April 11, 2023, the mayor and council members were presented with the 2020 U.S. Census results and a draft plan for reapportionment from demographer, Mike Hefner with Geographic Panning and Demographic Services.

According to Hefner, each district should have approximately 1,967 people and must be within a plus or minus 5 percent of the ideal population.

Reapportionment is required if any of the districts is outside of those parameters.

Jennings is not far off from the percentages says Mayor Henry Guinn.

"Jennings may have to add or remove a block, approximately 100-150 voters to keep up with state and federal law" stated Mayor Guinn.

Redistricting must be completed by March 2025, before the next city council general election.

Mayor Guinn says the city is on track to have it completed in 2 years.

An informational workshop is being planned for the council and the public.