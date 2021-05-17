School Closures announced following Monday storms in Acadiana

Calcasieu:

All CPSB schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow Tuesday, May 18. With many of our campuses still in need of permanent hurricane repairs, we are conducting building assessments and evaluations following today’s severe weather. We will notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Wednesday, May 19.

Jeff Davis:

In-person classes for Jeff David Parish Schools will be canceled tomorrow.

Because of flooded roads, all in-person classes will be canceled for Tuesday, May 18. Virtual school will continue, a spokesman said.

An announcement will be made tomorrow regarding Wednesday classes, he said.