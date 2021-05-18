LPSS will shift to virtual learning Tuesday due to flooding and weather

The Lafayette Parish School System announced that the entire district will participate in virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 due to flooding and inclement weather.

LPSS says that teachers will be communicating with students regarding assignments. If students do not have a device at home and are unable to complete assignments, time will be allotted to make up the missed work without penalty once schools reopen.

While schools shift to virtual learning, school-based administrators, custodians, and cafeteria managers are to report to their school sites.

While LPSS district offices and facilities will be closed, essential personnel will report to work. Employees should report to work only when it is safe to do so and should contact their immediate supervisor if unable to report.

"Our thoughts are with those who may be experiencing flooding or property damage, and we urge all families to remain safe during this time," the school system says.

