Interim DA selected in Jeff Davis Parish

An interim District Attorney has been selected in Jeff Davis Parish following the death of DA Kevin Millican.

On Thursday morning, Elliot Cassidy was sworn in by officials, the sheriff's office states. Cassidy is an assistant DA for Jeff Davis Parish.

His father is Michael Cassidy who retired as the Jeff Davis District Attorney, ending his term in 2021.

Elliot Cassidy is taking over the position following the death of Kevin Millican on Wednesday. Millican died after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to the Jeff Davis Coroner. He was 49. Read more here

Millican was elected to the DA position in 2020.

An election will be required to determine a new District Attorney in Jeff Davis Parish.

