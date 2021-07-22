Jeff Davis D.A. dead at 49

Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent heart attack Wednesday, according to the Jeff Davis Coroner and KPLC.

Millican was 49.

According to Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Deese, from his understanding, Millican had taken his son to the doctor when he collapsed in the parking lot.

Deese says Millican was rushed to CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Millican leaves behind a wife and three children.

Millican was sworn in as Jeff Davis D.A. in January.

Statement from Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods:

“Millican’s death is a great loss for Jeff Davis Parish. He has been in office only seven months. Our hearts go out to his wife and three children.”

Kevin D. Millican was the District Attorney for the 31st Judicial District in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to the Jeff Davis' D.A. website.

Prior to being elected without opposition in 2020, Millican served as an Assistant District Attorney for Jefferson Davis Parish since being hired in April of 2000.

Millican was a lifelong resident of Jennings, Louisiana.

He graduated from Jennings High School in 1990, received a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1995 where he was a member of the SLU baseball program.

He received his Juris Doctorate from Southern University in 1999.

He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association since being admitted to practice law in 1999. Millican was engaged in the private practice of law since admission and served as the City Attorney for the City of Jennings from 2000-2020.

He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association, Jeff Davis Parish Bar Association and Louisiana District Attorney's Association. He was the current President of the Jeff Davis Bar Association.

Millican was an active member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, where he formerly served on the parish council. He formerly served as a board member of the Jennings Chamber of Commerce and Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School.

Millican was married to Kristy Anderson Millican since 1996 and they have three children.

