Funeral services announced of Jeff Davis DA Kevin Millican

Funeral services have been announced for Kevin Millican, District Attorney for Jeff Davis Parish.

Millican died Wednesday night after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to the Jeff Davis Coroner. He was 49. Read more here

Miguez Funeral home is in charge of funeral arrangements. No obituary has been published for Millican, but funeral services have been announced

Visitation will begin Saturday, July 24, at 10:00 am and continue to 11:15 am at Our Lady Help of Christians church in Jennings. The church is located at 710 N. State Street in Jennings.

A rosary will follow and a funeral mass will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Kevin D. Millican was the District Attorney for the 31st Judicial District in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to the Jeff Davis' D.A. website.

Prior to being elected without opposition in 2020, Millican served as an Assistant District Attorney for Jefferson Davis Parish since being hired in April of 2000.

Elliot Cassidy was sworn in on Thursday July 22, and will take over as interim DA until an election is held.

