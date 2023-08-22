Citizens try again to recall Elton mayor

Another recall petition has begun, aimed at Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine, records show.

The petition was filed with the Secretary of State on Tuesday, August 22. The chairman of the recall is Jared Keith Trahan, and the vice-chair is Marilynn Granger.

Organizers now have 90 days to collect signatures from 40 percent of the registered voters who live in Elton. That's 276 voters, according to most recently available numbers.

This is not the first recall aimed at Lemoine.

As we reported last week, the first recall failed because only one of the signatures on the petition was properly witnessed. To read about that, click here.

Under Louisiana law, voters can force a recall election on any elected official by obtaining the proper number of signatures on a recall petition. For towns where fewer than 1,000 people are registered to vote, 40 percent of the voters must sign the petition. If the registrar certifies that the signatures are valid, the petition goes to the Governor who calls an election.

On that ballot, voters must decide if the elected official keeps their office or not. If they say the person should be recalled, the office is declared vacant and another election is called to fill the vacancy. The recalled official cannot run for the post in that election.