Attempt to recall Elton mayor fails

The attempt to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine has failed, documents show.

The Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of voters submitted a document to state officials Monday that indicates only one of the 322 signatures on the recall petition could be counted. Of the 322 signatures, 68 were from registered voters in the town, the document indicates.

Only one signature was properly witnessed, as is required. None of the others - even those of people registered to vote in the town - could be counted.

Under Louisiana law, voters can force a recall election on any elected official by obtaining the proper number of signatures on a recall petition. For towns where fewer than 1,000 people are registered to vote, 40 percent of the voters must sign the petition. If the registrar certifies that the signatures are valid, the petition goes to the Governor who calls an election.

On that ballot, voters must decide if the elected official keeps their office or not. If they say the person should be recalled, the office is declared vacant and another election is called to fill the vacancy. The recalled official cannot run for the post in that election.

