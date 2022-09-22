Bob Dean nursing home settlement delayed

An insurance settlement against nursing home operator Bob Dean will have to wait, following an order for a 30-day delay issued yesterday September 20, 2022 by a Jefferson Parish judge.

Dean is under indictment for evacuating more than 840 nursing home residents to a warehouse in Tangipohoa Parish during Hurricane Ida last year.

Rob Mason reports, attorneys for some of those residents are eager for a 15 million dollar settlement against Dean's insurance company to be approved.

Several attorneys are requesting that the Judge delay an October 3 fairness hearing in efforts of moving the insurance settlement forward.

Dean's attorney's question whether extra time will allow attorneys to uncover more of his assets.

Dean is facing personal responsibility tens of millions of dollars worth of judgements and also has pending criminal issues, officials say.