Bob Dean, owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that sent 800 people to warehouses during a hurricane evacuation - ending with the death of at least a dozen patients - has been arrested by officials with the Attorney General's Office.

A release from AG Jeff Landry's Office states that Dean, 68, faces charges in Tangipahoa Parish of cruelty to the infirm, Medicaid fraud and obstruction of justice. All 15 counts against him are felonies, the release states.

The release states that the arrest comes after an investigation by the Attorney General’s office allegedly found that Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care, and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General assisted in the investigation, the release states.

Additional legal action may be filed in the future as the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is still ongoing, the release states.

