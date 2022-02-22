Woman wanted in connection with New Iberia homicide investigation

A Broussard woman is wanted by New Iberia Police in connection with the disappearance of Deja Cummings.

The Department has obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Cassidy Linch for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice in connection with the investigation.

Linch is described by police as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone knowing Linch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, Iberia Parish CrimeStoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, or by submitting a tip through the P3 app.

Two arrests have already been made in connection with skeletal remains found near Cherokee Park in New Iberia.

23-year-old Xavier Andrews and 24-year-old Dwayne Alfred of New Iberia were both booked on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

While the remains have not been positively identified, police say they believe they could be that of Cummings who went missing in October 2021.

When police received tips on the possible whereabouts of Cummings it led to the discovery of the skeletal remains near Cherokee Park. The park is located on the corner of Wysteria and Cherokee Streets.

The remains will be identified in a few weeks, police said.

