Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia Police asking for help locating woman last seen October 9

items.[0].image.alt
New Iberia Police Dept.
Deja Cummings.png
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:33:25-04

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for help from the public is locating a missing woman.

20-year-old Deja Cummings has not had contact with family members since October 9th, according to police.

Cummings is described by police as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone who knows Deja’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.