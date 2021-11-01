New Iberia Police asking for help locating woman last seen October 9

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for help from the public is locating a missing woman.

20-year-old Deja Cummings has not had contact with family members since October 9th, according to police.

Cummings is described by police as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone who knows Deja’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.

