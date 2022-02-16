Second arrest made in connection with New Iberia skeletal remains

Another person has been arrested in connection with remains found in New Iberia.

Police confirm that 23-year-old Xavier Andrews of New Iberia was booked on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Dwayne Alfred of New Iberia. Alfred was booked on the same charges at Andrews.

On Monday, we reported that skeletal remains are being examined after they were discovered in a wooded area Sunday morning in New Iberia. Police told us then that the remains could be that of Deja Cummings.

Last year in October KATC reported that Cummings was reported missing in October.

When police received tips on the possible whereabouts of Cummings it led to the discovery of skeletal remains near Cherokee Park. The park is located on the corner of Wysteria and Cherokee Streets.

The remains will be identified in a few weeks, says New Iberia Police.

