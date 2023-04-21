Update: Severe storms blows roof off of Jeanerette recreation center

UPDATE: We reached out to officials with Jeanerette Park and Recreations for an update on the Ward 8 Recreation Center's roof.

A temporary roof has been placed on the recreation center to stop water intrusion.

An adjuster was scheduled to assess the damage . Due to inclement weather, the assessment is postponed to next week.

We will keep you posted once more information becomes available.

Severe weather slammed parts of Acadiana on April 15, causing damage and outages.

Some of that damage is still visible in the city of Jeanerette.

Severe storms and wind blew off the roof of the Ward 8 Recreation Center located on North Hubertville Road.

Jeanerette Mayor, Carol "Bro" Bourgeios Jr., told KATC that the storm, "appeared to have been packing some pretty strong winds with it, as you can see from the damage that was caused to our Ward 8 Recreation facility."

The severe weather also knocked down several trees and caused power outages through out the city.