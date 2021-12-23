UPDATE: 7-year-old accidentally shot in Jeanerette has died

The 7-year-old that was accidentally shot on Wednesday in Jeanerette has died.

The shooting happened on Main Street Wednesday evening.

According to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old were in a vehicle outside a barber shop around 6:30 p.m. The 15-year-old located a gun and the weapon "accidentally" discharged and struck the 7-year-old in the head, the chief says.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel