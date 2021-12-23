Watch
UPDATE: 7-year-old accidentally shot in Jeanerette has died

Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 17:41:50-05

The 7-year-old that was accidentally shot on Wednesday in Jeanerette has died.

The shooting happened on Main Street Wednesday evening.

According to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old were in a vehicle outside a barber shop around 6:30 p.m. The 15-year-old located a gun and the weapon "accidentally" discharged and struck the 7-year-old in the head, the chief says.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital.

