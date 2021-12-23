Watch
Jeanerette Police: Juvenile accidentally shot outside Main St. business

KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
shooting
Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 19:59:37-05

Jeanerette Police are investigating after a juvenile was accidentally shot on Main Street Wednesday evening.

According to Chief Dusty Vallot, a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old were in a vehicle outside a barber shop around 6:30 p.m. The 15-year-old located a gun and the weapon "accidentally" discharged and struck the 7-year-old in the head, the chief says.

The juvenile was airlifted to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will update with more information when it becomes available.

