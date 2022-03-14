Plein air artists paint Delcambre for competition

Shadows on the Teche is bringing art to Acadiana this week for an art competition.

The competition features artists from across the state and the rest of the country.

On Sunday, March 13, artists spent the day painting Delcambre.

"The plein air movement is the largest art movement in history," said artist Farley Lewis. "There's never been anything like it. There are hundreds of thousands of plein air artists and there just hasn't been anything like that in history."

This is exactly why those with Shadows on the Teche wanted to bring a plein air art competition to Acadiana for the 8th year in a row.

"We do attract artists in from around the country and it's really exciting to see them painting Acadiana," said Shadows on the Teche Marketing and Programs Manager Jayd Buteaux. "As a New Iberia native, it's nice to see the Acadiana area through someone else's eyes. You can have a greater appreciation of your hometown, of the place where we live."

But you may be wondering, what is plein air?

"Plein air is painting in the open air it's going outside and painting what you see it's painting the shadows that you see at that moment and as they move it's different than painting in a studio from a photograph or from a still life in your studio," said Shadows volunteer Joy Maher.

As for the reason for hosting this competition, volunteers say it's all in the name of art education.

"You know if you go rock climbing, there's something to be afraid of but with art the worst thing that's going to happen is you're going to make a mess and that's nothing," said New Orleans artist Phil Sandusky. "I think kids as well as adults you know it's it's just really good to to you know expand your visual experience to see beauty where you've never even looked at it before."

Paintings from the competition will be available for viewing and purchase all week long at the Shadows on the Teche Visitor Center.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel