New Iberia Police Department responds to shooting on Walton Street

UPDATE:

KATC has a crew on the scene of the shooting. We spoke to family members of the victim. We were told that victim was shot multiple times and is in a local hospital.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

New Iberia, LA - The New Iberia Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting located in the 700 block of Walton Street.

No further information is available at this time according to NIPD's Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

The shooting is still being investigated.

This is a developing story.