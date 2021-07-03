New Iberia celebrates hometown Olympian Morgann Leleux

Morgann Leleux's hometown is celebrating the big accomplishment of punching her first ticket to the summer Olympics.

The City of New Iberia held a parade down Main Street to show their support as her community, both online and in-person, are wishing her luck.

Seeing the celebration was a bit of a surprise for Leleux, as she poured so much of her focus into making the Olympic team.

Leleux finished second in Pole Vault with a vault of 4.70m at the USA Track and Field Finals on Saturday, June 26.

"I thought about the moment of when I would make the team and what that would feel like, but I did not think about what was going to come after or what it was going to mean to my hometown," said Leleux. "So to see my name up on all the signs and everyone sending me love and support and pictures, it just, it really means the world."

Leleux waved as the car she was in slowly drove through downtown to chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

While the adults in the crowd were inspired by Leleux's achievement, some said watching her has also inspired a younger generation.

"Just watching everybody come together and support her, that's been phenomenal. To see that and be able to say, 'I know somebody,' it just gives so much hope to all these little girls," said New Iberia resident Mindy Davis.

And as the parade ended, Leleux addressed the crowd, thanking them for the show of support.

"I'm just so excited to represent my hometown, of course New Iberia, Lafayette, and Louisiana at the Olympics and to have USA on my chest," said Leleux. "It means the absolute world and I can't thank y'all enough. Thank you."

