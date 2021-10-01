Iberia Parish schools report damage because of TikTok challenge

A recent TikTok trend is causing damage in Iberia Parish

The school district says they have dealt with this latest TikTok Challenge of vandalizing school bathrooms, also known as "Devious Lick."

Damage to bathrooms has occurred at 3 schools, the district says, with an estimated cost of repairs to the around $4800.

Iberia Parish Assistance Superintendent Jennifer Joseph says the school administrators are addressing this challenge by doing the following:

Making PA announcements of consequences for anyone involved in vandalism

Encouraging students to say something if they see something

Giving a strong message of vandalism will not be tolerated in the form of disciplinary actions

Assessing financial damages and having parents assume the cost of damages

Increased monitoring and supervision of bathrooms, especially during breaks and lunchtime

Limit the number of students who go to the bathroom during class time.

Ensure our video surveillance cameras are working properly in those areas so that they can be used for investigation purposes.

"The district feels that these proactive measures have minimized the potential for damaging school property. Additionally, our administrators feel that most of our students are proud of their school campuses and do not want to see anyone vandalize it, nor do they want to be a part of something criminal in nature that can have a disciplinary consequence."

In Lafayette Parish, administrators at Southside High School in Youngsville took steps to avoid being a part of the controversy. Principal Catherine Cassidy sent a voicemail out to families after speaking to students last month.

"I announced on Friday to the students that we will have zero tolerance and will pursue criminal damages if a student is found to steal anything or damage property," Cassidy said in the recorded message. "I urge you as parents to have, for you to have conversations with your child to reinforce that it's unacceptable to take any part in 'devious licks' on Southside's campus."

No reports of damage had been reported at that time. Read that story here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel