Heavy rains cause localized flooding in Iberia Parish

Heavy downpours Tuesday morning caused localized street flooding in many cities in Iberia Parish.

In New Iberia, public works crews were out on residential streets alleviating standing water by clearing away debris from drains.

While water covered many roadways, there were no reports of closures.

Most of the flooding issues in the parish have already subsided.

The scene was similar in Evangeline Parish where residents in Ville Platte saw flooding early on Tuesday morning. Kendria LaFleur has more: Morning downpours flood Ville Platte roads

Iberia Parish was also spared from the effects of damaging winds that some Acadiana communities experienced.

KATC's Katie Easter was in St. Landry Parish where residents in Washington say strong winds blew roofs off of several homes.

Read more: Damage reported in Washington

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel