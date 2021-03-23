Residents see larger issue as morning downpours flood Ville Platte roads

Tuesday morning downpours flooded a number of roads in the City of Ville Platte. For some who live in Ville Platte, they believe the flooding is part of a larger issue.

"It's poor drainage out here because it used to never have water like this and now it gets in our building and damage a lot of stuff lately that we have in our building,"

Kenneth Charlie and Megan Chaffin take care of buildings that are filled with supplies and storage . While water made it onto the floor, they say they're lucky they got everything out ahead of time.

"Water gets in and damages our stuff every time there's a good rain," Charlie said.

Chaffin added, "We're having to put barricades up higher against windows even that are low to the ground to stop water from coming into the building and homes I've seen."

Everything inside the building is okay following Tuesday's rains but the two are hoping to see a change in the future that can help avoid this issue.

"Drainage is very poor out here. They need to do something about it to help all the residents." Charlie said.

We reached out to Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine who tells us the city is always cleaning up the drainage and man holes. This work, she says, is especially evident when they know bad weather is coming.

She also says when a lot of rain comes down in a short amount of time, flooding will happen no matter what has been done to alleviate the threat.

By 12:00 pm most of the flood waters had receded. Vidrine tells KATC that no other issues or damage was reported.

The water made travel nearly impossible for some residents. On Tuesday, strong thunderstorms brought high winds and heavy rains to most of Acadiana. Evangeline Parish's neighbors to the East received some of the worst, with reports of roofs being lifted off of homes and downed or snapped power poles.

See more from this morning's storms in Acadiana from our viewers.

