From KATC viewers: Tuesday storms bring flooding and damage

A few damage and flooding reports came in to the KATC newsroom as severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday.

KATC had team coverage Tuesday evening of today's severe weather impacts across the region:

In northern portions of Acadiana, Washington, received some very strong winds that knocked out power poles and snapped power lines, taking with it roofs to several buildings. See more here.

Along Hwy 167, there were reports of numerous flooded areas. A viewer sent in vehicles driving along the flooded Hwy between Opelousas and Ville Platte. See that video here.

167 between Opelousas and Ville Platte experiences high water

In the Iowa area, more flooded yards and roads were reported. A photo shared to us from Charlotte Higgins shows water completely flooding their backyard and reaching to their porch in Woodlawn off Hwy 165.

Charlotte Higgins via Mary Sewell

In Ville Platte, lightning struck a home causing a wall mounted television to come crashing down. There was no fire inside the home.

Nick Ortego

Before the storm, Melanie Nickel shared this impressive lightning strike just North of Abbeville.

Impressive lightning strike north of Abbeville

