High water seen on 167 between Opelousas and Ville Platte

167 between Opelousas and Ville Platte experiences high water
Water on Hwy 167
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:29:25-04

Drivers going between Opelousas and Ville Platte along Hwy 167 were met with high water on Tuesday morning.

Video shared with KATC at around 9:30 a.m. showed a large portion of the roadway completely submerged in flood waters.

Trucks were still passing along the roadway, though doing so is not advised.

