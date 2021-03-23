High water seen on 167 between Opelousas and Ville Platte

Drivers going between Opelousas and Ville Platte along Hwy 167 were met with high water on Tuesday morning.

Video shared with KATC at around 9:30 a.m. showed a large portion of the roadway completely submerged in flood waters.

Trucks were still passing along the roadway, though doing so is not advised.

