Fundraiser held for families of injured firefighters

Firefighters from across Acadiana came together today to host a fundraiser for their brothers injured in a blast last month.

Three New Iberia firefighters were seriously injured in a July 29 blast at a New Iberia business. Today, there a benefit dinner was held at the Central Fire Station to raise money for the firefighters and their families.

"A lot of these young firefighters had side businesses and they can't make ends meet so what we did, we had a benefit today to help them make ends meet with their bills," said Richard Benson of the New Iberia Fire Department. "We did a jambalaya and we had a couple of other benefits to supplement their income."

Acadiana fire departments came together to sell jambalaya plates, hold a raffle and also a bake sale. Among the departments helping out were Prairieville, Jeanerette, Lobdell, Rynella FIelds, St. Mary Parish FD!!, Youngsville, Union, and Iberia Parish Fire District #1.

Here's a post from the firefighters' association: