New Iberia firefighters burned in blast recovering, meet for first time since incident

Three New Iberia firefighters are continuing to recover from injuries they received during a fire and explosion that happened last month.

On Thursday, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning met with two of the three injured men Isaac Zamora and Gary Simon.

That meeting, they said, brought together the two firefighters for the first time since the incident which occurred July 29 at a business on South Hopkins Street.

During the meeting, Browning thanked the two for their service and sacrifice by presenting them both with an agency challenge coin, pin and patch.

The two were also encouraged by Browning to share their experiences with others in the fire service in hopes of improving training and preparation for incidents like theirs.

"The SFM wishes all three men continued success in their recoveries and return to the fire service," a Facebook post reads.

Photos of the meeting between the three were posted on Facebook on Thursday, August 19:

The Prairieville Fire Department is holding a benefit for the three injured men on Friday, August 20.

$10 dinner plates of jambalaya and white beans are being sold at the fire station in Prairieville. All funds collected from the event will go towards Issac Zamora, Gary Simon and Gilbert Viator.

See the benefit poster below:

