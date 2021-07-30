Investigation into Thursday fire and explosion in New Iberia ongoing

The State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fire and subsequent explosion at a business office in New Iberia on Thursday.

Three first responders were injured during the fire.

Deputies say that just before 10:00 a.m. on July 29, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a manufactured home in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.

The home was being used as a business office.

While attempting to suppress the fire, an explosion occurred that injured three firefighters.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies have determined the fire originated on the back side of the manufactured home. The exact cause and source remain undetermined, but deputies confirmed that the presence of excess natural gas was a contributing factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

“We are keeping these firefighters, their families, and the New Iberia Fire Department in our prayers,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “Our folks are working diligently with all involved agencies to determine as much information as possible about what happened so we can try to prevent a terrible situation like this from happening again.”

KATC spoke with family of two of the injured firefighters.

The family members of one man told KATC on Thursday that he is in a medically induced coma at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. According to officials, he is the only firefighter in critical condition.

Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis confirmed to KATC that his son, a fire captain, was one of the injured and was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge. He is being treated in the burn unit for second and third degree burns on his hands.

