Firefighters on scene of fire on Hopkins Street in New Iberia

Viewer submitted photo
Fire on Hopkins Street New Iberia
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:03:57-04

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Hopkins Street in New Iberia.

Witnesses tell us that the road is blocked off at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as it becomes available.

